Tone Deaf and Amrap are continuing in 2024 to ask music directors or presenters at some of the finest community stations around Australia to share their best Australian music finds discovered on amrap.org.au.

If you haven’t got your music on Amrap, what are you waiting for? Community radio uses Amrap to source Australian music for airplay.

Anyone can discover all the great Australian music championed by community radio on the Community Radio Plus App, featuring the diverse range of community radio stations nationwide in one handy spot.

This week, Lorenzo Polisena from Adelaide’s Three D Radio contributes a list of Australian music from community radio you should be listening to right now.

Lorenzo Polisena’s Community Picks

RENAÉ – “The One Before the One”

A new and vulnerable heartfelt single by Adelaide artist RENAÉ that explores an unwanted curse of love. Featuring intoxicating beats that feel the insidious heartbeat of love going in the direction one doesn’t plan. This addition to RENAÉ’s discography captures an irresistibly captivating side to her story, artistry and future in Australian music.

aleksiah – Who Are You When You’re Not Performing

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Aleksiah’s debut EP shares a deep introspective set of songs, storytelling her own journey, the highs and the lows. Her ability to weave words that are a hit, and hit heartstrings, is lyrically masterful. A collection of soulfully connected tracks that cannot be missed.

Lizzie Hosking – “Dance With Me”

Lizzie Hosking’s latest single is a fierce disco dance pop of energy. Flowing with an empowering electricity throughout Dance With Me, which mirrors her own live performance energy – because sparks fly. Hosking’s unique flair and energy provides a moving new track to her repertoire.

Teenage Joans and Between You & Me – “1800-PAINLESS”

An epic pop punk collaboration featuring two incredible bands. The duo features power chords that seep into your veins for an unforgettable banger. In collaboration Teenage Joans alongside Between You & Me, have just recently finished a 17-stop ‘1800-PAINLESS’ tour of Australia featuring this addictive new hit.

Purée – “Figure It Out”

A track with an indomitable power founded with strong solid vocals, smooth guitars and sharp percussion. It addresses those intrusive ‘end of world’ thoughts we all get; only hoping for a positive outcome. Recorded and mixed by Matthew Cooper of Treetop Studios and mastered by Joseph Carra of Crystal Marketing, “Figure It Out” is an incredible addition after winning a position in the lineup of South Australia’s Spin Off Festival 2024.

alt. – “Conversations That Hurt”

A hard-hitting and driving anthem that is exhilarating with dynamic instrumentation. Telling a story of a fresh breakup and the inevitable rumination of love that wasn’t destined in the first place. As alt’s first release since 2023, “Conversations That Hurt” continues their impressive creative work.

Tonix – “I Was Asleep”

One of Adelaide’s latest youthful additions to the local music scene and one to keep on the lookout. Their latest single “I Was Asleep” keeps you awake, filled by powerhouse vocals with smooth and suave saxophone stylings. This track highlights the message of the natural naivety that comes with youthful relationships and the lessons learnt.