U.S. alt-rock giants Kings Of Leon were one of the biggest bands saturating the 2000s – let’s take a retrospective journey to see how they got there.

Forming in 1999, the three Followill brothers, plus their cousin, came together naming themselves after their grandfather, Leon. From there, they quickly rose to become one of the most successful bands of the 2000’s, becoming a household name with hit after banging hit.

After signing with RCA Records, according to an interview with Billboard, Kings Of Leon “locked” themselves in a basement “with an ounce of marijuana and literally spent a month” working up their first hits ‘Molly’s Chambers’, ‘California Waiting’, ‘Wicker Chair’, and ‘Holy Roller’ from their debut EP Holy Roller Novocaine, eventually earning themselves a heap of exposure and a 4/5 rating from Rolling Stone.

Only a few short years later, 2003 saw the debut of their first album Youth & Young Manhood which rolled alongside their embodiment of a “retro-chic” look blended with a good amount of “southern boogie” and “gritty garage rock,” according to Rolling Stone. Featuring hits like ‘Red Morning Light’ (which boasts a massive 22,000,000 streams on Spotify), Kings of Leon’s first album sold around 850,000 copies world wide when first sold.

Check out ‘Red Morning Light’ by Kings Of Leon:

Just one year later, Kings Of Leon were right back at it again, quick to see themselves cemented as one of the biggest bands of the 2000s with their second album Aha Shake Heartbreak. Released at the end of 2004 in the UK, and in 2005 in their home country, the album drew influence from the same garage rock with a southern twist as they used on their first album.

Featuring hits like ‘The Bucket’, ‘Taper Jean Girl’, and ‘King Of The Rodeo’, the album helped the group’s popularity rise in the midst of the 2000s, and helped them gain even more exposure with a wider audience.

Aha Shake Heartbreak really drew both the domestic and international audience, selling a whopping 910,000 copies worldwide, and ranking as number 39 on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Albums of the Decade, being certified as double platinum here in Australia, and even being included in the list of albums in 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

Check out Kings of Leon’s ‘The Bucket’:

Marked as #6 in NME‘s list of top albums of the year, Kings of Leon’s third album Because Of The Times additionally debuted at number one in the UK and Ireland, seeing over 70,000 copies sell in the first week alone.

Similarly listed as one of Rolling Stone‘s Top 50 Albums of 2007, the outfits third album was noted as being their best one yet, with one reviewer calling it “an accomplished album of unbelievable beauty and familiar, loveable grit.”

With songs such as ‘On Call’, ‘Charmer’, and ‘Fans’, the album topped the charts in Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK, and saw itself reach double platinum in Australia, while attaining triple Platinum certifications in Ireland and the UK.

Check out ‘On Call’ by Kings Of Leon:

Between their incredible opening albums, and penchant for throwing a heap of energy into their live shows, Kings Of Leon not only quickly made a name for themselves, but have seen themselves revered as one of the most popular bands of the 2000s.

Although the band have gone on to make five more albums since their early days, Youth & Young Manhood, Aha Shake Heartbreak, and Because Of The Times expertly saw Kings of Leon cement themselves as some of the most iconic champions of the 2000s’ rock scene, while their later albums have seen them keep with the popularity, and even become household names thanks to the success of their fourth record.

Keen to see Kings Of Leon for yourself, and revel in the 2000s once again? The alt-rock outfit will be gracing Australian shores in 2022, playing in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth across March and April. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketeck.

Kings of Leon 2022 Australian Tour

Saturday, March 26th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, March 29th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, April 1st (SOLD OUT)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 2nd

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, April 4th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, April 7th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale now via Ticketek.