KINGSWOOD are officially back to business, baby. Following on from the release of singles ‘Say You Remember’ and ‘You Make It So Easy’ in 2019, the Melbourne four-piece kick-off 2020 with the announcement of their long-awaited third studio album Juveniles and the latest single, the intoxicating ‘Bittersweet’. Along with the reveal of new music, Kingswood also unveil new 20+ Australian tour, kicking off in Victoria in March before travelling nationally through April, May and June.
When Kingswood first burst onto the scene a decade ago, neither fans or the band themselves could have anticipated the reception that their music and lyrics would have over the years.
With 2014’s Microscopic Wars being preceded by a few EPs, the group’s innate ability to masterfully craft some stunning rock numbers continued into their second album, with After Hours, Close To Dawn being released in 2017. Chuck in support slots alongside the likes of AC/DC and Aerosmith, and you’ve got the recipe for one unstoppable Aussie outfit.
Since their last record, fans have received a few more songs from the group, including ‘Messed It Up’, ‘Say You Remember’, and ‘You Make It So Easy’. But now, the wait for a new record is almost over, and to prove it, the Kingswood lads have just shared their latest single, ‘Bittersweet’.
Kingswood 2020 Australian Tour Dates
BARWON CLUB, GEELONG
THURSDAY MARCH 12
THE CORNER HOTEL, MELBOURNE
FRIDAY MARCH 13
VOLTA, BALLARAT
SATURDAY MARCH 14
KAMBRI ANU, CANBERRA
WEDNESDAY MARCH 18
UOW UNIBAR, WOLLONGONG
THURSDAY MARCH 19
OXFORD ART FACTORY, SYDNEY
FRIDAY MARCH 20
CAMBRIDGE HOTEL, NEWCASTLE
SATURDAY MARCH 21
THE GOV, ADELAIDE
THURSDAY MARCH 26
THE ROSEMOUNT, PERTH
FRIDAY MARCH 27
PRINCE OF WALES, BUNBURY
SATURDAY MARCH 28
FREO SOCIAL, FREMANTLE
SUNDAY MARCH 29
THE TRIFFID, BRISBANE
THURSDAY APRIL 2
REPUBLIC BAR, HOBART
THURSDAY APRIL 9
SALOON, LAUNCESTON
SATURDAY APRIL 11
FORTH PUB, DEVONPORT
SUNDAY APRIL 12
THE NORTHERN, BYRON BAY
THURSDAY APRIL 16
MIAMI MARKETTA, GOLD COAST
FRIDAY APRIL 17
THE JACK, CAIRNS
THURSDAY JUNE 25
OTHERWISE BAR, TOWNSVILLE
FRIDAY JUNE 26
CBD MCGUIRES HOTEL, MACKAY
SATURDAY JUNE 27
TICKETS ON SALE 11 AM (LOCAL) WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22
Live Nation pre-sale begins 10 am Monday, January 20 until 10 am Wednesday, January 22
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit:
kingswoodband.com & livenation.com.au