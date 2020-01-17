KINGSWOOD are officially back to business, baby. Following on from the release of singles ‘Say You Remember’ and ‘You Make It So Easy’ in 2019, the Melbourne four-piece kick-off 2020 with the announcement of their long-awaited third studio album Juveniles and the latest single, the intoxicating ‘Bittersweet’. Along with the reveal of new music, Kingswood also unveil new 20+ Australian tour, kicking off in Victoria in March before travelling nationally through April, May and June.

When Kingswood first burst onto the scene a decade ago, neither fans or the band themselves could have anticipated the reception that their music and lyrics would have over the years.

With 2014’s Microscopic Wars being preceded by a few EPs, the group’s innate ability to masterfully craft some stunning rock numbers continued into their second album, with After Hours, Close To Dawn being released in 2017. Chuck in support slots alongside the likes of AC/DC and Aerosmith, and you’ve got the recipe for one unstoppable Aussie outfit.

Since their last record, fans have received a few more songs from the group, including ‘Messed It Up’, ‘Say You Remember’, and ‘You Make It So Easy’. But now, the wait for a new record is almost over, and to prove it, the Kingswood lads have just shared their latest single, ‘Bittersweet’.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11am Wednesday, 22 January.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 10am Monday, January 20 until 10am Wednesday, January 22.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.com.au.

Check out ‘Bittersweet’ below.

Kingswood 2020 Australian Tour Dates

BARWON CLUB, GEELONG

THURSDAY MARCH 12

THE CORNER HOTEL, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY MARCH 13

VOLTA, BALLARAT

SATURDAY MARCH 14

KAMBRI ANU, CANBERRA

WEDNESDAY MARCH 18

UOW UNIBAR, WOLLONGONG

THURSDAY MARCH 19

OXFORD ART FACTORY, SYDNEY

FRIDAY MARCH 20

CAMBRIDGE HOTEL, NEWCASTLE

SATURDAY MARCH 21

THE GOV, ADELAIDE

THURSDAY MARCH 26

THE ROSEMOUNT, PERTH

FRIDAY MARCH 27

PRINCE OF WALES, BUNBURY

SATURDAY MARCH 28

FREO SOCIAL, FREMANTLE

SUNDAY MARCH 29

THE TRIFFID, BRISBANE

THURSDAY APRIL 2

REPUBLIC BAR, HOBART

THURSDAY APRIL 9

SALOON, LAUNCESTON

SATURDAY APRIL 11

FORTH PUB, DEVONPORT

SUNDAY APRIL 12

THE NORTHERN, BYRON BAY

THURSDAY APRIL 16

MIAMI MARKETTA, GOLD COAST

FRIDAY APRIL 17

THE JACK, CAIRNS

THURSDAY JUNE 25

OTHERWISE BAR, TOWNSVILLE

FRIDAY JUNE 26

CBD MCGUIRES HOTEL, MACKAY

SATURDAY JUNE 27

TICKETS ON SALE 11 AM (LOCAL) WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

Live Nation pre-sale begins 10 am Monday, January 20 until 10 am Wednesday, January 22

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit:

kingswoodband.com & livenation.com.au