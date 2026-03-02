Kip Moore just can’t get enough of these shores. The US country singer-songwriter has announced he’s returning again to Australia and New Zealand.

Moore will play shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Christchurch, and Auckland this October and November (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 10th at 1pm local time, while the Frontier member pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 5th at 1pm local time.

The upcoming tour will mark Moore’s sixth visit Down Under. On his last trip here, he played his biggest Aussie shows to date. Moore will arrive on these shores off the back of an extensive run of dates across North America as well as headline shows in South Africa.

Before his ANZ tour, Moore will release new single “Levee” this Friday (March 6th).

Described as “anthem, arena-worthy banger” in a press release, the song follows Moore’s well-received 2025 album Solitary Tracks, which was hailed as “an ambitious, sprawling album that finds the country rocker at his most introspective, adventurous, and musically diverse” by Entertainment Focus and “a powerful and unexpected collection” by Country Swag.

Kip Moore’s “Levee” is out Friday, March 6th via Virgin Music (pre-save here).

Kip Moore 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and iHeart Country (NZ only)

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Thursday, March 5th (1pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, March 10th (1pm local time)

FRIDAY 30 OCTOBER

The Forum | Melbourne VIC (18+) ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 31 OCTOBER

The Forum | Melbourne VIC (18+) ticketek.com.au

FRIDAY 6 NOVEMBER

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane QLD (18+) ticketmaster.com.au

SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane QLD (18+) ticketmaster.com.au

FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER

Enmore Theatre | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages) ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER

Enmore Theatre | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages) ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 21 NOVEMBER

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch NZ (Lic. All Ages) ticketmaster.co.nz

SUNDAY 22 NOVEMBER

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland NZ (Lic. All Ages) ticketmaster.co.nz