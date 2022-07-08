Gene Simmons has announced that KISS will extend their current tour and add 100 cities.

Speaking of their current tour, Simmons said: “The crew is happy. Everybody’s happy. So, we’ve decided to add another 100 cities before we stop,” he shared. “I don’t know how long that’s gonna take.”

In the same interview, Simmons said he doesn’t currently have any plans to retire.

“We don’t know. We’ve never retired before. This is our first time,” the 72-year-old joked. “It’s like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, ‘When is it gonna be finished?’ You’re in the middle of it; you don’t know.”

In a recent concert KISS mixed up Australia and Austria in Vienna. The flag mix-up occurred on the European lag of the band’s ‘The End of the Road’ World Tour.

During a concert in Vienna they flashed up an Australian flag instead of an Austrian flag on the arena’s big screens “KISS loves you Vienna” flashed on the screen, with the word “KISS” covered in the Aussie colours.

Twitter users had a field day over the mix up. “Americans and geography!” one someone. “The Commonwealth of Austria,” joked another.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Someone else got very technical: “Kiss’s farewell to Austria last night, illustrating the modern technological rules of: 1/. Don’t let the intern roadie near the graphics projector…2/. Always check the autofill on the drop down menu.”

And it seems like the two country’s getting mixed up is nothing new. “When I was a kid my dad had a T-shirt that said ‘There are no kangaroos in Austria’ and the number of people who would stop to correct him,” recalled a Twitter user.

KISS will reach Australia on their tour this August, and wouldn’t it be wonderful if they got in on the joke by displaying an Austrian flag?

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.