Ace Frehley, the original “Spaceman” of KISS and one of rock’s most influential guitarists, has died aged 74.

The musician passed away Thursday in Morristown, New Jersey, his family confirmed in a statement.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” the statement read. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. … The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension.”

A cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. Frehley had recently cancelled shows following a “minor fall” in his studio that required hospital treatment, and later pulled all remaining 2025 tour dates citing “ongoing medical issues.”

Born and raised in the Bronx, Frehley’s path to rock immortality began after he ditched football for the guitar. “My hands are too important,” he once said. “The guitar comes first.”

Inspired by seeing The Who and Cream as a teenager, Frehley developed a love for theatrical rock that would shape his future. In 1972, he answered a Village Voice ad that led him to Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss — and, ultimately, to the creation of KISS.

“They all laughed at my bell-bottoms and multi-coloured shoes,” he later recalled of his audition. “But once I started playing, they all smiled.”

With his smoking guitar solos, silver makeup, and effortless swagger, Frehley helped define KISS’ sound and style during the ’70s. He wrote fan favourites like “Cold Gin”, “Shock Me”, and “Parasite”, and became a hero to young guitarists everywhere.

Frehley’s 1978 solo album spawned his signature song, “New York Groove”, and outsold the solo releases of his bandmates. After leaving KISS, he formed Frehley’s Comet, touring and releasing music through the ’80s before reuniting with KISS in 1996 for their blockbuster reunion tour.

Although he briefly rejoined for 1998’s Psycho Circus, Frehley said he only played on one track and left the band again in 2002. “Tommy [Thayer] played the right notes,” he said later, “but he didn’t have the right swagger.”

Gene Simmons extended an invitation for Frehley to rejoin the band as recently as 2022: “Happy birthday Ace. And many more…” he tweeted. “The invitations still stand. Jump up on stage with us for encores. The fans would love it.”

In later years, Frehley found stability, continuing to tour and release solo records while celebrating his legacy as one of hard rock’s great guitar heroes. His final performance was just last month in Providence, Rhode Island, where he closed the show with KISS’ defining anthem, “Rock and Roll All Nite”.

“I have a lot of diehard fans,” Frehley told Rolling Stone in 2013. “My life has been a roller coaster ride, but somehow I’ve always been able to land on my feet and still play the guitar.”