Ace Frehley‘s surviving KISS bandmates gathered in the Bronx this week to pay their final respects to the legendary guitarist during an intimate funeral service.

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss attended the ceremony on Wednesday, marking a poignant reunion for the original KISS lineup under the most sombre of circumstances.

The funeral service brought together a small group of family and close friends to celebrate Frehley’s life following his death on 16th October at age 74. The guitarist passed away in Morristown, New Jersey, with his representative attributing the death to complications from a “recent fall at his home.”

Eddie Trunk, the SiriusXM host and longtime friend of Frehley, confirmed the KISS members’ attendance at the funeral while sharing his reflections on the emotional proceedings (as per Rolling Stone). “Ace Frehley has now been laid to rest in Bronx, NY. It has been an emotional couple of days to say the least, saying farewell to a rock icon and long-time friend,” Trunk wrote on social media.

The radio personality emphasised the intimate nature of the service, noting that “[a]ll of the services went as well as they could and were attended by a small group of family and close friends, including the 3 surviving original members of Kiss.” This gathering represented a rare moment of unity for the band members, who had experienced various tensions and reconciliations over the decades.

Trunk also revealed plans for a future tribute show to honour Frehley’s legacy, stating that the event would proceed with the blessing of the guitarist’s family. “That’s something I feel, and many others feel, is deserved and should happen,” he explained.

In the immediate aftermath of Frehley’s death, his former bandmates had shared heartfelt tributes acknowledging his significant contribution to KISS’s legacy. Simmons posted a particularly emotional message, writing, “Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times.”

The bassist also expressed regret that Frehley wouldn’t be able to receive recognition at the upcoming Kennedy Center Honours event in December, adding, “Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!”