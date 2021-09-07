Some people never learn: just days after testing positive for COVID-19, Paul Stanley from KISS has been spotted out in public without a mask.

It’ll be extra galling for fans considering that the band recently had to postpone several shows due to both Stanley and Gene Simmons contracting the virus.

The Daily Mail got photos of Stanley casually swanning around a West Hollywood Hotel on Tuesday, August 31st, with no face mask to be seen. With California imposing a mask mandate and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health stating that those who test positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate for at least 10 days, Stanley’s decision isn’t going to be a popular one round those parts.

It comes a mere five days after Stanley first announced that he had contracted the virus, meaning the band were forced to cancel their show in Philadelphia. In a statement that appears very ironic now, KISS said they had been adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent any further spread while on the road.

“Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” the statement read. “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”