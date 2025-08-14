Kisschasy have unveiled their latest single, “Parasite”, a sharp, guitar-driven track that follows earlier single “Lie To Me” and continues the band’s next chapter.

Blending ‘90s-inspired riffs with the melodic punch that has always defined their sound, Parasite shows the enduring chemistry between the four original members. “Replacing even one of us would’ve been like pulling spokes from a wheel,” frontman Darren Cordeux told Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year.

That bond was front and centre on their recent sold-out anniversary tour for Hymns For The Non-Believers, which reaffirmed both their ARIA-era impact and their ongoing influence on a new wave of Australian rock acts. Reflecting on revisiting the record, Cordeux admitted, “It struck me just how proud I was of what we did back then. I didn’t expect that.”

That pride has carried into their new material, with Cordeux stressing the importance of authenticity. “We didn’t want to insult our fans. We didn’t want to dilute this little thing we’d built,” he said.

Recorded between Woodstock Studios in Melbourne with Richard Stolz (Paul Kelly, Bodyjar) and Cordeux’s Los Angeles studio, “Parasite” was produced by Cordeux and mixed in New York by John O’Mahony (Coldplay, Metric).

The song’s premise is simple: it’s about holding on to something toxic. “Whether it’s a relationship with a person or a vice, most of us have found ourselves, at some point, unable to let go of something that drains our life force,” Cordeaux said.

The creative goal, according to the frontman, was to keep the spark intact. “We used old tube amps, old tube microphones, no autotune and very few effects; our aim being to avoid anything being overthought or overwrought,” Cordeaux explained in a statement. “The trouble with modern recording is that you can get caught in this feedback loop of constantly tweaking a song to the point that it loses its spark, its soul.”

With references to Blue Album-era Weezer, early Fountains of Wayne and flashes of Fugazi’s bite, “Parasite” doesn’t just nod to the band’s past. “One advantage we have as a band is that we’ve been the same four members since Day One,” Cordeux said. “We speak a subliminal musical language that means that, even if there are mistakes, they work somehow. Perfection is boring anyway.”

For Kisschasy, this revival isn’t nostalgia — it’s momentum. Or as Cordeux told Rolling Stone: “It feels like the stars have realigned. And that’s a rare thing.”

Next up, Kisschasy will showcase at BIGSOUND 2025, performing as part of the Oztix Official BIGSOUND Party at The Brightside in Fortitude Valley on Thursday, September 4th. Details and ticketing information can be found via BIGSOUND.org.au.