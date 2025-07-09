Kita Alexander has delivered a new pop anthem tailor-made for the singalong moment at the end of the night.

“I Don’t Wanna Go Home” drops just in time for her ‘Press Pause’ headline tour, picking up where her last single left off — all breezy hooks and feel-good energy.

“I wrote this song entirely for all my fans,” Kita shares. “When we’re at a show together and it’s the last song in the set and none of us want it to end.”

With its chant-along chorus of, “I don’t wanna go home yet baby”, the track captures that heart-thumping, post-gig high and is sure to land as a live set favourite.

Kita kicks off her ‘Press Pause’ Australian tour this Friday, July 11th, at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, before heading to Brisbane (July 12th), Sydney (July 26th), Adelaide (August 8th) and Perth (August 15th). Full ticketing information is available via Live Nation.

The tour follows a whirlwind run of major shows this year: opening for Dua Lipa on her ‘Radical Optimism’ arena tour across Australia and New Zealand, showcasing at The Great Escape in the UK, and playing a sold-out headline show in London.

Back home, Kita’s star keeps rising. She’s the current face of Tourism Queensland’s “That Queensland Holiday Feeling” campaign, and is featured on the current cover of Cosmopolitan Australia.

Since first breaking out with tracks like “Hotel” and “Between You & I”, Kita has amassed over 300 million global streams, collected multiple ARIA certifications — including 2x Platinum for “Hotel”, Platinum for “Between You & I”, and Gold for “Damage Done” and “Like You Want To” — and released three EPs and, this year, her long-awaited debut album YOUNG IN LOVE, which peaked at No. 3 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart. The album was followed by a sold-out national tour and support slots for Madison Beer’s Australian arena shows.

She’s also carved out international success, recently teaming up with FISHER on the 2x Platinum-certified “Atmosphere”, which hit No. 1 on the US Radio Dance Chart and earned ARIA nominations for Song of the Year, Best Dance/Electronic Release, and Best Produced Release, plus a 2024 ARIA nomination for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Award.

Kita Alexander’s “I Don’t Wanna Go Home” is out now.

Kita Alexander ‘Press Pause’ Australian Tour

Tickets on sale now via Live Nation

Friday, July 11th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, July 12th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, July 26th

Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, August 8th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Friday, August 15th

The Rechabite, Perth WA