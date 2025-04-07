After joining Dua Lipa on her sold-out ‘Radical Optimism’ tour across Australia and New Zealand, Kita Alexander is now bringing her new single “Press Pause” to Aussie fans with her own headline shows.

The tour will take her to Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth, where fans can expect to hear the new single, along with some unreleased tracks and favourites from her debut album Young in Love.

Speaking of Young in Love, the album made waves on the ARIA charts, landing at #3. Alexander also scored a 2024 ARIA nomination for Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist. Last year, she joined Madison Beer on her sold-out Australian tour, adding to an already impressive run of achievements.

With over 300 million global streams and multiple ARIA certifications – including 2x Platinum for ‘Hotel,’ Platinum for ‘Between You & I,’ and Gold for ‘Damage Done’ and ‘Like You Want To’ – Alexander’s presence in the music scene is undeniable.

On top of that, she’s making her third appearance at Nova’s Red Room. Catch her on April 16th at The Gallery on Castlereagh St in Sydney for a special performance kicking off a new series celebrating female artists, presented by Maybelline New York.

“I’m so excited to be doing another Nova’s Red Room, and this time with Maybelline, which makes it extra special,” Alexander says. “I’ve got some new songs which I’m excited to put in the set, so it’s going to be a fun night.”

Kita Alexander Australian Tour 2025

Presented by Pandora, Live Nation, Select Music & Lemon Tree Music

Live Nation pre-sale is live now and concludes on Tuesday, April 8th at 9am AEST

General tickets go on sale from tomorrow, Tuesday April 8th at 10am AEST

For complete tour and ticket information visit livenation.com.au.

Friday, July 11th

Northcote Theatre (All Ages), Melbourne

Saturday, July 12th

Princess Theatre (All Ages), Brisbane

Saturday, July 26th

The Factory Theatre (All Ages), Sydney

Friday, August 8th

Lion Arts Factory (All Ages), Adelaide

Friday, August 15th

The Rechabite (18+), Perth