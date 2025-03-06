Kneecap are set to perform a free show in Melbourne’s CBD.

The Irish rap trio will take the stage at Fed Square on Monday, March 10th.

After the release of their debut studio album Fine Art and successful appearances at major international festivals, including Glastonbury in 2024, the group is touring Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

Known for their unique blend of Irish and English language, Kneecap brings a high-energy, politically charged performance.

Kneecap’s impromptu performance at Fed Square will follow the group’s late-night set at Golden Plains on Saturday and give a taste of their sold-out Melbourne shows at 170 Russell.

“We’re buzzing to be able to put on this free show for the people of Naarm. We’re already playing three shows in the city, and they sold out in no time so this will be mental,” Kneecap says.

Katrina Sedgwick, Director & CEO of Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co), adds: “Fed Square has always been a destination for live music, but this summer’s program has proved that it is an incredible venue for high-quality gigs! It’s central, has a dynamic outdoor stage and capacity for large crowds to come together and enjoy a melting pot of performances. Kneecap’s surprise set will be no exception to the unforgettable gigs we’ve put on this summer, and we look forward to hearing the group’s distinctive Irish tongue takeover the city centre.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Paul Wiegard, CEO & Co-Founder of Madman Entertainment, says: “Madman Entertainment is thrilled to have released Kneecap, the film about the groundbreaking Belfast rap trio, to audiences across Australia and New Zealand. We couldn’t be happier to continue the journey, partnering with Fed Square to help bring Kneecap’s energy from the big screen to the big square.”

This performance is part of Fed Square’s summer of free live music, which has included surprise sets by Robbie Williams and Caribou, as well as captivating gigs from Glass Beams, Mildlife, Sun Ra Arkestra, and Peach PRC.