Kneecap made their Coachella debut over the weekend, but if you were watching from home, some of the trio’s signature political moments may have been missed.

The Northern Irish rap group is known for using their platform to address issues like Irish history, the six counties, and global human rights. This time, however, some of their political messages were reportedly cut from the Coachella livestream.

During their set, the trio led the crowd in a chant of “Maggie’s in a box” to the tune of KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Give It Up” after one of the group told the crowd, “If anyone is still wondering, Margaret Thatcher’s still dead.”

Along with the anti-Thatcher chant, their “Free Palestine” calls were also reportedly missing from the official livestream.

Kneecap later posted on social media, accusing Coachella of censoring their messages. “Not the only thing that was cut,” they wrote. “Our messaging on the US-backed genocide in Gaza somehow never appeared on screens either.” They promised to try again next Friday, saying it would be “sorted.”

Not the only thing that was cut – our messaging on the US-backed genocide in Gaza somehow never appeared on screens either. Back next Friday Coachella and it’ll be sorted 🇵🇸 Grma to everyone who packed out the tent 🔥 https://t.co/R8Egq5lS9q — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 12, 2025

Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí have long been vocal about their disdain for Thatcher, who died in 2013. In a PoliticsJoe interview last year, when told Thatcher would be remembered long after Kneecap were forgotten, Móglaí Bap replied: “That’s true. She’ll be remembered as a c***.” Mo Chara added: “A brutal b******.”

Kneecap recently wrapped up their first Australian and New Zealand tour, playing shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Fremantle. During their visit, they also voiced their support for Palestine on The Project.