Green Day will roll out a deluxe edition of Saviors on May 23th via Reprise Records.

Before that hits, they’ve dropped a previously unreleased track, “Smash It Like Belushi”, a noisy new cut that joins six others on the expanded set — including stripped-back versions of “Suzie Chapstick” and “Father to a Son”.

Originally released in January 2024, Saviors saw the punk-rock icons reunite with Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, the man behind Dookie and American Idiot. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, their ninth Top 5 appearance on the chart, and racked up three 2025 Grammy nominations – Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance (“The American Dream Is Killing Me”), and Best Rock Song (“Dilemma”).

Green Day were just in Australia, wrapping their Saviors tour – or trying to. Tropical Cyclone Alfred forced the cancellation of their final show on the Gold Coast.

It wasn’t just a normal Green Day tour, with the pop-punk legends performing two of their most beloved albums, Dookie(1994) and American Idiot (2004), in their entirety, with Dookie celebrating its 30th anniversary and American Idiot celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Critics were quick to jump on board.

Rolling Stone called Saviors “punk-rock satire done right,” while The Sunday Times hailed it as a record with “fire in its belly and ice in its veins.” Kerrang! noted Green Day “have lost none of their magic,” and Billboard pointed to a return to American Idiot-era thematics. The New York Times summed it up: “Green Day flaunts its rock scholarship.”

Next stop: Coachella, where the trio will headline this Saturday, April 12th, and again on April 19th.

Green Day’s Saviors (édition de luxe) is out May 23rd via Reprise Records. “Smash It Like Belushi” is out now.