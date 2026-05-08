Kneecap have landed in the ARIA charts for the very first time with their new album, Fenian.

The Belfast trio’s third record has come in at No. 7 on the ARIA Albums chart and No. 4 on the Vinyl Albums list. Their previous two albums – 2018’s 3CAG and 2024’s Fine Art – did not chart locally.

“Inspired by, and proudly named ‘Fenian’, who were warriors in Irish folklore, and later a derogatory term for the Irish,” Kneecap said in a statement when announcing their new album.

“Now we’re using it to name everyone speaking truth to power. After 800 years of colonisation, they thought the Irish language would die, it didn’t. Thanks to Muintir na Gaeltachta, and all the Gaels who refused to let their culture and language be destroyed. And KNEECAP is much the same…we haven’t gone away. The Paddies are back.”

Meanwhile, Rachael Fahim has scored the highest local album debut on the ARIA charts this week with her debut record, Who You Are.

The LP, written and recorded in Nashville, LA and Sydney, has come in at No. 1 on the Australian Albums chart and No. 22 on the main ARIA Albums chart.

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Australian hip hop artist trials has also soared into the Australian Albums chart with his debut solo record, Hendle, which places at No. 2 and No. 24 on the ARIA Albums list.

While Noah Kahan has stayed on top of the Albums chart with The Great Divide for a second week, Spice Girl Melanie C has scored her first-ever top 10 record in Australia with her ninth effort, Sweat.

Until now, her best-performing solo album was her debut, Northern Star, which peaked at No. 32 in 1999. As part of the Spice Girls, she scored four top 10 albums, hitting No. 1 in 2007 with Greatest Hits.

Other album debuts this week include US star Kacey Musgraves’ Middle of Nowhere (No. 17), and Australian Idol runner-up Harlan Goode’s The Idol Collection (No. 42).

Over on the Singles Chart, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” reclaims No. 1 for the 21st non-consecutive week, toppling “Rein Me In”, her duet with Sam Fender. Together, “Man I Need” and “Rein Me In” have been No. 1 for 24 of the past 25 weeks.

Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.

Top 5 Albums

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Ella Langley – Dandelion BTS – ARIRANG Melanie C – Sweat

Top 5 Singles

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” Sam Fender, Olivia Dean – “Rein Me In” Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit” Tame Impala – “Dracula”

Top 5 On Replay Albums

Michael Jackson – Thriller Michael Jackson – Bad Noah Kahan – Stick Season Fleetwood Mac – Rumours Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Top 5 On Replay Singles

Justin Bieber Feat. Nicki Minaj – “Beauty And A Beat” Michael Jackson – “Billie Jean” Dominic Fike – “Babydoll” Michael Jackson – “Beat It” Zara Larsson – “Lush Life”

Top 5 New Music Chart Singles

Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit” Olivia Rodrigo – “Drop Dead” sombr – “Homewrecker” Noah Kahan – “Doors” Malcolm Todd – “Earrings”

Top 5 Australian Artist Albums

Rachael Fahim – Who You Are trials – hendle The Kid LAROI – Before I Forget Guy Sebastian – 100 Times Around the Sun Harlan – The Idol Collection

Top 5 Australian Artist Singles

Tame Impala – “Dracula” Josh Fawaz – “Like a Prayer” Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Bascomb – “Think About Us” Dean Turnley – “Actin’ Tough” FISHER, Tones and I – “Favour”

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Albums

Tame Impala – Currents Vance Joy – Dream Your Life Away (10th Anniversary Edition) Luca Brasi – If This Is All We’re Going to Be INXS – Kick Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Singles

Vance Joy – “Riptide” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” AC/DC – “Thunderstruck” Empire of the Sun – “Walking on a Dream” Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better”

Top 5 Vinyl Albums