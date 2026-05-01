Australian heavyweights The Amity Affliction and rock icons Foo Fighters have smashed this week’s ARIA charts with their new albums.

The Queensland-formed band’s ninth studio record, House of Cards, has debuted at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums chart and No. 2 on the Vinyl Albums list.

It’s The Amity Affliction’s eight top 10 album in a row: Let The Ocean Take Me (No. 1 in 2014), This Could Be The Heartbreak (No. 1 in 2016), Misery (No. 1 in 2018), Everyones Loves You…Once You Leave Them (No. 2 in 2020) and Not Without My Ghost (No. 2 in 2023).

House of Cards “sees the four-piece stride forward into new creative territory; tightly gripping the reins of control over their future. As a result, they have produced an album of material that represents some of the band’s most personal lyricism to date, buoyed by some of their heaviest and most cohesive music in their catalogue.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters’ 12th LP, Your Favorite Toy, has debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums and Vinyl Albums chart. All 12 albums from the US giants have reached the top 10, with eight going to No. 1: One By One in 2002, In Your Honor in 2005, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace in 2007, Wasting Light in 2011, Sonic Highways in 2014, Concrete And Gold in 2017, Medicine At Midnight in 2021 and But Here We Are in 2023.

They also topped the chart in 2009 with Greatest Hits.

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Your Favorite Toy follows 2023’s But Here We Are, which was the band’s first music since the tragic death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins a year earlier.

“Your Favorite Toy really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album,” Dave Grohl previously shared in a statement. “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.

Top 5 Albums

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy The Amity Affliction – House of Cards Justin Bieber – Swag

Top 5 Singles