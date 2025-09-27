A London court has dismissed terror charges against Kneecap member Mo Chara, with Judge Paul Goldspring ruling the case was filed outside the statutory time limit.

The Belfast rapper, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, faced charges for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a November 2024 concert in London.

The legal proceedings began after Kneecap’s controversial performance at Coachella in April 2025, where the Irish-language hip-hop trio criticised Israel and the war in Gaza. The Metropolitan Police became aware of the alleged November incident following the Coachella performance, leading to charges being filed in May 2025.

As per Rolling Stone, Ó hAnnaidh’s legal team successfully argued that prosecutors missed the crucial six-month deadline for bringing terror-related charges. The defence maintained that whilst Ó hAnnaidh received notice of the charge on May 21st, the case wasn’t officially filed until May 22nd, one day after the statutory limit expired under the UK’s Terrorism Act.

The Crown Prosecution Service contested this timeline, arguing the May 21st charge was valid as they didn’t require Attorney General permission. However, Judge Goldspring sided with the defence, stating that “proceedings were not instituted in the correct form, lacking the necessary DPP and AG consent, within the 6-month statutory time limit.”

The judge emphasised his ruling addressed only the court’s jurisdiction, not Ó hAnnaidh’s “innocence or guilt.” He declared the charge “unlawful and null,” prompting applause from supporters gathered in the courtroom.

Defence lawyer Jude Bunting KC told the court: “This case was every bit unjustified as it was flawed.”

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Ó hAnnaidh framed the case in broader political terms: “This entire process was never about me. It was never about any threat to the public; it was never about terrorism — a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress. It was always about Gaza, about what happens if you dare to speak up. Your attempts to silence us have failed because we’re right and you’re wrong.”