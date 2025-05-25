Irish rap group Kneecap have returned to the stage to play their first gigs since Mo Chara was charged with a terror offence in London.

Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, was charged with a terror offence after allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag on stage during a show in London in November 2024.

“We deny this ‘offense’ and will vehemently defend ourselves,” the band wrote on Instagram. “This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction. We are not the story. Genocide is. As they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage.”

In an earlier statement shared on social media last month, they said: “Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.”

After the charge was made public, the band then played a last-minute gig at the 100 Club in London on Thursday, May 22nd. They then played their headline set the Wide Awake festival in Brockwell Park last night, where Ó hAnnaidh told the crowd: “They tried to stop this gig. Honestly lads, you’ve no idea how close we were to being pulled off this gig.” He added, “Has anybody been watching the news?! It wasn’t even me!”

The band’s set began just as it did at Coachella last month, with messages on the screen reading: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the British government.” The message drew widespread criticism on social media and television, with the band then coming on stage at Wide Awake to a video compiling all the criticism received from political commentators on both sides of the Atlantic.

Kneecap are set to play a high-profile set at Glastonbury next month, and Ó hAnnaidh alleged in a further speech to the crowd that his charge was accelerated in order for their Glastonbury show to be pulled.

“I’d like to take the time to say, bear in mind I went for an interview with the counter-terror police and within days they came to a verdict that they were going to charge me, never has it been that quick.” He continued, “The reason it was that quick is because Glastonbury is just around the corner. They’re trying to silence us from speaking on stage at Glastonbury the way we did at Coachella. That’s a fact.”

Fellow bandmember Moglai Bap then encouraged fans to gather outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court to show their support on June 18th for Ó hAnnaidh’s hearing.

Further into the set Ó hAnnaidh said, “Mo Chara, Moglai Bap and DJ Próvai from west Belfast and Derry are not the story. We are being made an example of. The Israeli lobbyists are trying to prove to other artists that if you speak out, we’re going to hit you where it hurts most.

“They’re trying to cancel gigs, they’re trying to cancel my freedom of travel, and the fact that I’m speaking to this amount of people, and I assume the majority of people agree, shows that we’re on the right side of history.”

In addition to having Kneecap headline the event, Wide Awake as a whole was under significant threat in the lead-up. A local campaign group won a legal battle against the festival’s organisers, Brockwell Live, with a court ruling that the events didn’t have the correct planning permission.

Local resident and leader of the Protect Brockwell Park campaign group, Rebekah Shaman, claimed that festivals can only use public parks for 28 days per year without gaining additional planning permission, but this year the parks would be used for up to 37.

Despite the ruling, the festivals then confirmed they would go ahead as planned, including Cross the Tracks, Field Day, Mighty Hoopla, and more. “We take our stewardship of Brockwell Park seriously,” Brockwell Live said. “As we prepare to deliver these much-loved, culturally significant events, we remain fully committed to its care, upkeep, and long-term wellbeing.”