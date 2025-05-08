Sex Pistols’ former frontman John Lydon has slammed Irish rap group Kneecap following their controversial performance at Coachella.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Lydon said the band “need a bloody good kneecapping.”

He continued: “If you’re advocating the death of another human being, then you have no cause whatsoever. You are my enemy from here on in for the rest of your mediocre existence.”

The remarks follow backlash against Kneecap for past comments about UK politicians. Lydon added, “You shouldn’t be talking like that, you shouldn’t be making enemies of your fellow human beings. Other than that, maybe they need a bloody good kneecapping!”

The Belfast trio drew further criticism after videos resurfaced online showing them at a 2023 gig saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.” UK counter-terrorism police are investigating. The clip also included chants of “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” — both groups are banned in the UK, and expressing support for them is a criminal offence.

Known for their Irish republican and left-wing views, Kneecap are no strangers to controversy — but until now, most of it had been confined to the UK and Ireland. At Coachella, they projected messages reading: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” and “It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes.” One final message read, “Fuck Israel. Free Palestine.” (The group claims a similar message was removed from the weekend one livestream.)

Facing backlash from pro-Israel supporters, Kneecap released a statement on April 28 denying support for Hamas or Hezbollah, blaming “establishment figures” for misrepresenting them. “We condemn all attacks on civilians, always,” they said.

Sharon Osbourne suggested their working visa be withdrawn. Massive Attack later voiced support, calling the backlash “a distraction” from the war in Gaza.