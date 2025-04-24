Kneecap has always been political, and their Coachella sets stirred controversy with messages defending Palestine. Now, the Northern Irish rap trio is facing backlash from people like Sharon Osbourne aswell as Fox News.

In a lengthy tweet on April 22, Osbourne criticised the band’s performance, saying, “While festivals like Coachella showcase remarkable talent from around the globe, music’s primary purpose is to unite people. It should not be a venue for promoting terrorist organisations or spreading hate.”

She went on to criticise Kneecap for their “aggressive political statements,” including anti-Israel messages and what she described as “hate speech.”

Osbourne also called attention to the band’s support for “terrorist organisations” and questioned why they were allowed to perform again after their first weekend: “Reports indicate that Goldenvoice was unaware of Kneecap’s political intentions when they were booked. However, after witnessing their performance during the first weekend, allowing them to perform again the following weekend suggests support of their rhetoric and a lack of due diligence.”

She ended the tweet by urging followers to “join me in advocating for the revocation of Kneecap’s work visa.”

Coachella 2025 will be remembered as a festival that compromised its moral and spiritual integrity. Goldenvoice, the festival organizer, facilitated this by allowing artists to use the Coachella stage as a platform for political expression. At a time when the world is… pic.twitter.com/moqSVyC2hs — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) April 22, 2025 Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

Kneecap responded today via Rolling Stone US: “Her rant has so many holes in it that it hardly warrants a reply but she should listen to ‘War Pigs’ that was written by Black Sabbath (her husband),” Mo Chara said.

Despite Osbourne claiming reports suggested Goldenvoice was unaware of Kneecap’s political intentions, Chara pointed out that the band has discussed Palestine “at every single gig since the band’s formation, long before October 2023, as the oppression and brutal occupation of Palestine has been ongoing for 77 years.”

He continued, “We believe we have an obligation to use our platform when we can to raise the issue of Palestine, and it was important for us to speak out at Coachella as the USA is the main funder and supplier of weapons to Israel as they commit genocide in Gaza. As I said from the stage, ‘The U.S. government could stop the genocide tomorrow.’ It’s important that young Americans hear and know it.”

Meanwhile, Disturbed’s David Draiman showed support for Osbourne, also wants to talk to Billie Joe Armstrong, who recently changed a lyric in “Jesus Of Suburbia” to speak up for Palestine.

Kneecap recently banked a sold-out debut tour across Australia and New Zealand, where they hit stages in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, and more. During their visit, they also voiced their support for Palestine on The Project.

“A band I’ve never even heard of” The only part of this shite that made any sense. pic.twitter.com/HcWx11X6c5 — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 21, 2025

Open offer to #BillyJoeArmstrong from @GreenDay You know I respect you brother. I’d love to have the opportunity for you to hear the Israeli/Jewish side of this horrific war. I’m available to discuss whenever you are. No judgement, nothing preconceived. Let me know. — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) April 14, 2025