One of the biggest collaborations of 2026 is here, and it’s only February. Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry have joined together on “Hive Mind”, which you can listen to below.

The collaboration is accompanied by a thrilling music video (watch below), filmed at Knocked Loose’s hometown skate park in Louisville, US.

“This is something we’ve talked about doing for a long time,” says Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris (as per Rolling Stone), who directed the video alongside Eric Richter. “We wondered if we could pull it off and who would be down. In the very beginning, we said for it to work, it would have to be Denzel Curry. Because he gets it.”

The song takes aim at music’s hangers-on.

“Everybody wanna dick-ride / When you don’t follow the trend, you getting crucified / Got you leaning on the one side / When you lean the other way it’s social suicide,” Curry fires.

Knocked Loose’s last album came in 2024, when You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To earned the hardcore punk band a nomination for Best Metal Performance for album track “Suffocate”, a collaboration with Poppy.

Knocked Loose were due to visit Australia for Good Things 2025, but pulled out unexpectedly before the trip.

“We’re very sorry to everyone but we have to cancel our Australia trip, including the Good Things Festival and our headline shows around it,” they shared in a statement at the time.

“Anyone familiar with this band knows we do not take cancelling shows lightly; but family will always come first. We are already planning our return and cannot wait to be back as soon as possible. Love you all.”

Curry, meanwhile, released a commercial mixtape, King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2, in 2024. The record returned to the sound that launched the rapper’s career while also marking a new chapter. King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2 made it to the top 100 on the US Billboard 200.