Knotfest returns next year with a three-city east coast run.

Announced late Sunday, October 13th, the rock and heavy music festival will drop in for open-air shows in February and March 2025.

The hard stuff gets underway Feb. 28 at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, then heads north for a March 2nd show at Brisbane Showground, and wraps March 8th at Sydney’s Centennial Park.

As previously reported, Slipknot will headline Knotfest Australia 2025, a neat tie-in with their 25th anniversary celebrations.

Visit knotfest.com/australia for presale information.

Knotfest came to life in 2012, a project of Slipknot and their longtime manager Cory Brennan. Australia came into the picture in 2023, with a sold-out edition headlined by the nu metal giants, leading a bill with Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth and others.

This year, Knotfest Australia expanded with a two-stage format, visiting Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in March and headlined by Pantera and Disturbed.

Slipknot will be battle ready when they arrive on Australian soil. The band has completed a major North American trek, Here Comes the Pain Tour, coinciding with the milestone anniversary of their debut self-titled album.

“We loved what we did with the first record but we didn’t even know if there was gonna be anything after that,” recounted guitarist Jim Root of 1999’s Slipknot in a press statement. “We just wanted people to hear it. Selling out of records and shows, having successful tours– those are goals for any band. But the dream scenario in some ways, came true for us.”

Next up, dates at Knotfest Brasil, Argentina and Chile, part of a South America tour, followed by U.K. and Continental Europe dates in December.

Knotfest 2025 Australia

Friday, February 28th — Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Sunday, March 2nd — Brisbane Showground, Brisbane

Saturday, March 8th — Centennial Park, Sydney