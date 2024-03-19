Attention all metalheads: Knotfest Australia 2024 finally arrives this week, unleashing some serious rock and metal music titans on the East Coast for this year’s edition.

Slipknot’s travelling festival is coming to Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Thursday, March 21st, Sydney’s Centennial Park on Saturday, March 23rd, and Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday, March 24th.

Below, Tone Deaf has compiled everything you’ll need to know ahead of Knotfest Australia 2024, including a fond look back at last year’s edition!

Lineup

Headlining the festival is Pantera and Disturbed, with Lamb of God, Halestorm, Asking Alexandria, Thy Art Is Murder and more backing them up. You can view the full lineup below.

Fans of Pantera won’t want to miss this one: the thrash metal icons haven’t performed in Australia since all the way back in 1996, making this a once in a generation opportunity.

It hasn’t been as long since Chicago hard rockers Disturbed were in this country, but it’s still been eight years since their last appearance in Australia.

Virginia’s Lamb of God, meanwhile, are still dominating after nearly three decades. The Grammy-nominated heavyweights have been relentlessly touring worldwide, including recent shows with Pantera. Australian fans can catch them live in 2024, performing new tracks from the albums released since their last tour here in 2016 with Slipknot.

From closer to home, Thy Art Is Murder and Speed, both hailing from Sydney, and Melbourne metalcore favourites Windwaker will all bring their explosive energy to Knotfest.

Set Times

Exact set times differ slightly by location, but the set order remains the same.

On stage 1, the bands will perform in this order:

Pantera

Lamb Of God

The Hu

Wage War

Escape The Fate

Speed

Brand of Sacrifice

On stage 2, the bands will perform in this order:

Disturbed

Halestrom

Asking Alexandria

The Art Is Murder

Skindred

Windwaker

King Parrot

Gates for all venues open at 11am.

Knotfest Australia Sideshows

For more details and tickets, visit Destroyalllines.com/kfa-sideshows

Disturbed (with Wage War)

Sunday, March 17th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Pantera (with King Parrot & Black Rheno)

Tuesday, March 19th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide LIC AA

Lamb of God (with Brand of Sacrifice)

Wednesday, March 20th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Halestorm (with Skindred & Reliqa)

Wednesday, March 20th

Liberty Hall, Sydney

Tuesday, March 26th

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

The Hu (with THE OMNIFIC)

Tuesday, March 19th

The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Monday, March 25th

Liberty Hall, Sydney

Asking Alexandria & Wage War (with The Gloom in the Corner)

Wednesday, March 20th

Max Watts, Melbourne

Tuesday, March 26th

The Triffid, Brisbane

A Look Back at 2023

Knotfest is back for its second edition this year after a hugely successful, sold-out inaugural run in 2023. Last year, Grammy-winning Slipknot headlined the festival, bringing their usual intense and theatrical set with them. The 2023 lineup also included bands including Bad Omens, In Flames, Parkway Drive, and many more. Check out a few highlights from Knotfest Australia 2023 below.

Knotfest 2024

Presented by Destroy All Lines, TEG Live & Finely Tuned

Tickets available via knotfest.com/australia

Thursday, March 21st

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 23rd

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 24th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

