Kodak Black seemed to address the very recent death of his close friend and fellow rapper WizDaWizard in a speech this weekend.

As per Complex, Kodak attended a gathering for Jennifer Sepot, after earlier this month he donated $20,000 to the child of the 17-year-old Fort Lauderdale officer who died from complications related to COVID-19. “The stuff with Jennifer, it touched me ’cause my beautiful girlfriend, she’s expecting my daughter soon,” the rapper explained.

It was after this that he seemingly referenced the death of WizDaWizard, although he didn’t explicitly mention his name. “I just lost a friend,” he said. “A very close friend for, like – we’ve been friends for like over 10 years. I just lost him yesterday and he has a beautiful baby girl, too. It’s crazy dealin’ with ‘losin’ loved ones and stuff like that. It’s hard. I’ve been dealing with losses my whole life.”

Kodak has had quite a an emotional time of it over the past month. He announced a couple of weeks ago that he has a daughter on the way, while he also revealed during his speech on Saturday at the gathering that he recently attended a funeral for his cousin.

And the rest of his year has been packed with incident too: President Donald Trump commuted the rapper’s sentence for his 2020 conviction in January, before he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first degree assault and battery in April, which led to him being sentenced to 18 months of probation.

WizDaWizard was found dead on Friday, September 17th, outside a home in Broward County, Florida. An investigation has been launched into his death, with foul play suspected, although no incidents pertaining to any shooting or violence were reported in the area where his body was found.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Kodak Black’s reference WizDaWizard’s death during Saturday’s speech: