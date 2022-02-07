Sometimes a collaboration comes along that is so wild that you’ve just got to go with it – enter Kodak Black and Ed Sheeran.

The controversial rapper and amiable English pop star appear to have worked on an upcoming song together, according to a social media post Kodak made this week.

“I Got A Song Wit Ed Sheeran & Other Elite Artists I Snapped Within a Year,” he tweeted. “My Song With Ed Sheeran So Fye I’m Tryna Decide Should I Put It On This Album Or My Album In August.”

Their collaboration isn’t actually that surprising given that the pair are at the same label. Sheeran is also a huge hip hop fan, and has worked with the likes of Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, and Eminem in the past.

Late last year, the ‘Shape of You’ star spoke about not feeling accepted in the pop world. “I’m not accepted by my genre,” he said in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I thought it was quite telling that my album came out and the only people that emailed me in-depth about liking it were like Dave and Stormzy and people from the UK rap and UK grime scene. My peers largely, I feel, in the pop scene often don’t want me to succeed… I’ve never felt accepted by my scene.”

Kodak’s last studio album came back in 2020 with Bill Israel, although he did release a mixtape, Haitian Boy Kodak, and an EP, Happy Birthday Kodak, in 2021. With it sounding like he’s planning to release two albums this year, the question remains as to what other big names will feature as guests on the records alongside Sheeran.

What do you think a Kodak Black and Ed Sheeran song will sound like?

I Got A Song Wit Ed Sheeran & Other Elite Artists 🤫 I Snapped Within a Year 😈 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) February 6, 2022