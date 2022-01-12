The last two years have taught us to always expect the unexpected – but Kodak Black’s latest headline is off-the-charts bizarre, even by 2022 standards.

On Tuesday, Kodak headed out to see his hometown hockey team, the Florida Panthers, go up against the Vancouver Canucks and by the sounds of it, the rapper had a great time. A really great time.

Kodak Black, Panthers fan pic.twitter.com/T75rxGzqXc — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) January 12, 2022

In fact, one eagle-eyed fan managed to capture the ‘ZEZE’ rapper seemingly getting it on with a female companion who was on all fours as Kodak Black gyrated behind her in the neighbouring luxury box to the Panthers management team – all while in the middle of the hockey game.

“I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game,” said Twitter user @David954FLA alongside the saucy video.

Of course, Twitter users were off to the races over the wild footage, with one user commenting, “Unironically, I wish I could give as little of a fuck about what people think of me as Kodak Black.”

Another added, “I am I have no idea who Kodak Black is years old, but apparently he knows how to enjoy a

@FlaPanthers game.”

PA announcer: please keep your eyes on the puck at all times Everyone: OK Kodak: honey turn around it’s not safe https://t.co/CT52XZgKJ4 — Strombone (@strombone1) January 12, 2022

The ticket holder who captured the X-rated video later tweeted “I know they weren’t having sex,” though it certainly looked to be the case.

Weirdly enough, this is probably not the strangest behaviour to come from the Florida rapper, who recently raised eyebrows after a video of him seemingly groping his mother’s derriere while on the dancefloor at rapper John Wick’s birthday party went viral.

Check out Kodak Black getting down and dirty below: