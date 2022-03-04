Kodak Black, whose pardon came on the last day of Trump’s presidency, amid more than 140 others, thinks America made a mistake.

In a new clip from the Full Send podcast, Kodak Black said, “Like, getting rid of Trump is the worst thing America could’ve did, ya heard man?” This comment lines up with what Kodak has said in the past, as he become very vocal about his support for former president Donald Trump after Trump granted him a commutation on his last day in office. Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was halfway through a 46-month sentence in prison for falsifying documents related to a gun purchase in 2019.

Kodak immediately sent a series of grateful Tweets about Donald Trump and even mentioned him in a post-prison track called ‘Last Day In.’ He rapped, “Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money. All they hatin’ presidents has become evident to me.”

Kodak also told TMZ that he recorded more than 200 songs over the course of two months after his release.

Black said this in regards to his process after being pardoned, “The music is easy. It’s just me taking my time, you know … setting my future up and not going back to prison or jail, none of that type of stuff,” he said. “Y’all tell Justin Bieber I have a song for him … I got a song I need Beyoncé on … I just need her to do two bars and I got the rest.”

Kodak isn’t alone in the rap community, as high profile artist Lil Wayne also received a pardon from Trump before becoming an outspoken supporter of the formerly impeached president. Lil Wayne even met with Donald Trump in person to talk about something called ‘the platinum plan,’ which was meant to return ownership to the community.