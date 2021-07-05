Rapper Kodak Black has given back to his hometown of Florida by purchasing 100 air conditioners and donating them to locals.

According to TMZ, the ‘Bill Israel’ rapper bought the 100 air conditioning units for around $12,500 and donated them to residents at the Golden Acres Projects in his hometown.

In a video posted by the website, Kodak is seen unpacking the units, saying: “We out here passing out AC units, helping install them.

“We do it for the projects, we do it for the projects. The people relying on just enough cash to survive. We’ll get you all ACs man, we out here.”

He went door-to-door with the units on Saturday to surprise residents with the cool gift, with many being so touched by the good deed that they were brought to tears.

“A lot of times people get it twisted,” Kodak Black added.

“They be like, ‘Man, Kodak sleep, Kodak this, Kodak that.’ Well, check this out. Kodak back in his hood, man, giving back. It’s nothing new. You just happen to be a part of it today, that’s it.”

It’s the latest in a long list of charitable efforts from the rapper, who recently stopped by a school to read to kids during circle time.

Kodak was famously released from prison after he was pardoned by Donald Trump after serving over a year for falsifying information on federal forms to buy four firearms on two separate occasions. He had initially been sentenced to 46 months in prison.

Prior to his release, Kodak tweeted (and later deleted): “If The President Them Free Me, I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out.”

“That’s on Everything.”

The rapper’s Bradford Cohen later said: “A statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate and although Kodak has always given to charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything. Some think this is a story. It isn’t.

“Instead of harping on a young Black man and how much charity he does, why don’t we take a look at the amount of charity the writers of these articles do? Last week, Kodak pledged $100k to set up a scholarship fund in the name of Meadow Poll.”

Either way, it looks like Kodak Black is intending to keep his word on his charitable endeavours.

