American rapper Latto recently revealed that a feature artist on her new album 777 sexually harassed her. Just a matter of days later, she’s dropped the tracklist for 777, which includes Kodak Black, and has fans piecing together the puzzle.

All but one feature artist is detailed on the tracklist for the album, it includes 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black. There is a bonus track called Big Energy remix, which mysteriously has a blurred out feature artist.

The full track list for ‘777’ is below:

777 PT.1

777 PT.2

Wheelie Ft. 21 Savage

Big Energy

Sunshine Ft. Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino

Like a Thug Ft. Lil Durk

It’s Givin

Stepper Ft. Nardo Wick

Trust No Bitch

Bussdown Ft. Kodak Black

Soufside

Sleep Sleep

Real One

While Latto hasn’t specifically named the artist that she was referring to with the allegations, Twitter fans seem to have come to the conclusion that it’s Kodak Black.

“As soon as I seen Latto‘s track list immediately zoomed in on Kodak Black as the culprit of the let me fuck allegations,” said one fan.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Another added, “Kodak Black, who has said he demands sex for features and is a registered sex offender, is on the track list. Fivio Foreign also has accusations as well.”

Kodak Black, who has said he demands sex for features and is a registered sex offender, is on the track list. Fivio Foreign also has accusations as well. As a collective, I wish Latto and her team believed the other women in the first place https://t.co/DFDUSQbGey — ✨gaynecologist ✨ (@finess3nce) March 21, 2022

As soon as I seen Latto‘s track list immediately zoomed in on Kodak Black as the culprit of the let me fuck allegations. pic.twitter.com/Adt7fjfnUh — Java Juice (@JavaTheJuice) March 22, 2022

Twitter vs. Kodak Black in a nutshell now 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/B2ZM0JdH0O — ¡T3ddy B Juliano! 🥂🧸🖤 (@TJK_Worldwide) March 22, 2022

Just saw @Latto track list. Kodak Black should be medicated. And muzzled. And behind bars. — LeReez (@_ReezyBaby) March 22, 2022

Last year, Kodak Black was taken to court over charges relating to rape and sexual assault regarding a 2016 incident. The rapper entered a plea deal, pleading guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery in a sexual assault.

In an interview with Real 92.3, Latto revealed that a 777 feature artist sexually harassed her and made the associated track hard to clear.

“They like trying to drop their nuts on me,” the rapper said. “Because I wouldn’t respond to a DM.”

“They’ll still be on the album?” Presenter Big Boy asked.

Latto replied: “Yeah. Just because I love the song so much and I had to turn it in yesterday so I didn’t really have a choice. I was backed into a corner, like bullied”

“I wish more females would speak up on stuff. The label and stuff they say: don’t do that, bad business, whatever. Man, these folks are trying to drop their nuts on female rappers. Like, I’m not gonna shut up about it.”

“We tolerate too much. We think, well that just comes with the game, being a female rapper. No, it shouldn’t.”

“You know you ain’t doing that to your fellow male rappers.”

777 is scheduled to be released on March 25th, 2022 via RCA Streamcut Pittstop.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.