Speaking with Real 92.3, American rapper Latto has revealed that a feature artist on her new album 777 sexually harrased her and made the track difficult to clear.

“They like trying to drop their nuts on me,” the rapper said. “Because I wouldn’t respond to a DM.”

“They’ll still be on the album?” asks presenter, Big Boy.

“Yeah. Just because I love the song so much and I had to turn it in yesterday so I didn’t really have a choice. I was backed into a corner, like bullied”

“I wish more females would speak up on stuff. The label and stuff they say: don’t do that, bad business, whatever. Man, these folks are trying to drop their nuts on female rappers. Like, I’m not gonna shut up about it.”

“We tolerate too much. We think, well that just comes with the game, being a female rapper. No, it shouldn’t.”

“You know you ain’t doing that to your fellow male rappers.”

Though Latto did not confirm who she was speaking about, there has been much speculation over who the artist is with a high calibre line-up for the new album.

Watch the full video below

It’s Kodak for SURE pic.twitter.com/wWTf3QnlU7 — Kryse Essence Hall (@DontBePoorGirl) March 19, 2022

Three tracks from 777 have already been dropped in the lead-up to the album’s release.

On September 24th, Latto dropped ‘Big Energy’

‘Soufside’ hit on November 5th of last year.

On March 9th, Latto released ‘Wheelie’ featuring 21 Savage.

The rest of the album is expected this week, on March 25th.