Kodak Black has gifted fans with a Christmas surprise from prison, unveiling his otherworldly, hazy track ‘Harriet Tubman’ on Christmas Day.

On the genuinely personal new track, the rapper compares his upbringing to abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman running north on the Underground Railroad.

“Feel like Harriet Tubman/ I ain’t stop, I kept runnin’/ They was actin’ funny/ I said the money train coming, I feel like Harriet Tubman/ I was posted on the ugly, I was caught in tracks/ Came back with some money,” Kodak raps on the breathless chorus.

The rapper dropped the track from prison, where he’s currently serving a 46-month sentence on a federal weapons charge stemming from his arrest last May ahead of taking the stage at Rolling Loud Miami.

‘Harriet Tubman’ arrives just days after Black donated money and gifts to Floridian families in need for Christmas.

You can listen to ‘Harriet Tubman’ below.

In recent Kodak Black news, the artist has revealed that he has been abused, denied medical and laced with substances while in prison.

Here’s what we wrote about that story, which you can read in full HERE.

In an Instagram post shared last week, Kodak Black claims his prison sentence at Miami’s Federal Detention Centre has been filled with abuse, including being “laced with an unknown substance” and getting into an altercation with another inmate and at least one correctional officer.

Kodak Black is currently serving 46 months in prison, and says these incidents took place back in late October.

“That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly,” Kodak said in the post’s caption. “Upon this experience, I managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical Attention (As shown on surveillance cameras). I was denied!” According to Kodak, this left him in a “state of paranoia.”