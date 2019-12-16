In an Instagram post shared last week, Kodak Black claims his prison sentence at Miami’s Federal Detention Centre has been filled with abuse, including being “laced with an unknown substance” and getting into an altercation with another inmate and at least one correctional officer.

Kodak Black is currently serving 46 months in prison, and says these incidents took place back in late October.

“That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly,” Kodak said in the post’s caption. “Upon this experience, I managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical Attention (As shown on surveillance cameras). I was denied!” According to Kodak, this left him in a “state of paranoia.”

Watch the video for ‘Tunnel Vision’ below

He went on to detail a later altercation with an inmate, after which he claims the same correctional officer who denied him access to medical attention pepper-sprayed and assaulted him, reportedly calling on additional people in the process. “This near-death experience felt like dogs were tearing at my skin while they were grabbing and beating me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously hasn’t popped up in my Urine analysis and mysteriously the inmate I was fighting with went home the next day,” he said of the beating, which he claims left him in a wheelchair. “Prior to this, there were a few inmates who intentionally beat up.” The rapper went on to state he has been without commissary and proper hygiene.

He went on to describe a prison fight back in October and implied he was possibly being extorted for $250,000. “I get into a fight with another inmate and this officer jumps in to inflict harm on himself and capitalise on my status as a local celebrity,” he said.

Check out the full post from Instagram below.