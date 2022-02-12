Kodak Black is one of four people shot early Saturday morning outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood, at a Justin Bieber after party.

It was reported that the shooting took place around 2:45am outside The Nice Guy Italian Restaurant where Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were all on the guest list, according to TMZ. Kodak, Gunna and Lil Baby were all seen smiling and taking photos outside of a vehicle before a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Four people were reportedly brought to hospital with gunshot injuries as a result of 10 shots fired.

Pitchfork reveals that three people were shot — Kodak Black among them — and the 19-year-old man and 60-year-old man were in stable condition along with the rapper. It was later revealed that the fourth victim was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a police statement, LAFD paramedics transported two victims to local hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Officers later discovered there were two additional victims who self-transported to hospitals, bring the victim tally up to four.

LAPD News: Early Morning Shooting Leaves Four Injured (NR22039dm) pic.twitter.com/tx14bdnriH — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 12, 2022

Earlier this year, Kodak Black, real name Bill Kapri, was arrested in Florida for tresspassing after he returned to Greenacres to pay off credit card debt for families after he was served a cease-and-desist letter.

According to sources in Kodak’s camp, somebody in his crew got jumped by an unidentified assailant as they were leaving and he threw himself into the scuffle, taking swings at the person. This is reportedly when the gunman opened fire.

It is currently unclear whether the shooter was the same person as the one who instigated the attack or whether it was a different person entirely.

Here is a video below showing Kodak Black and Gunna hanging out together before the brawl broke out. WARNING: the video contains gunshots.

Kodak Black & Gunna was vibing before Kodak got in a brawl & then shots were fired 😳 pic.twitter.com/hTCJt2yIzs — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 12, 2022

