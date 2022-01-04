Kodak Black has always been outspoken so when he challenged Jay-Z to a rap battle, it was always going to be done on his terms.

The Florida rapper took to social media yesterday to ask Jay-Z to a Verzuz battle and he had some rather high stakes in mind for it too. “I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z,” he casually tweeted. “‘IF’ he win he get 15% of my catalog! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation.” That’s how to business in 2022, I guess.

I’ll do a versus wit Jay Z 😈 “IF” he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation 🤷‍♂️ — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 4, 2022

Fans were quick to dismiss Kodak’s bold backing of himself, with many questioning whether he had the discography to compete. Even Verzuz co-founder Timbaland reacted, posted a series of laughing emojis in an Instagram comment.

It’s likely that Jay-Z isn’t too worried about Kodak’s callout. He recently told Alicia Keys that he felt nobody “can stand on that stage” with him. “It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me,” he said about the possibility of him ever doing a Verzuz. “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

The likes of Rick Ross and the late DMX have also publicly proposed potential Verzuz battles with Beyoncé’s husband in the recent past.

Kodak may be too busy for a rap battle anyway. He started the new year off on the wrong foot by getting arrested in the early hours of January 1st for trespassing in his South Florida hometown of Pompano Beach. That came less than a year after the rapper pleaded guilty to assaulting a teenager back in April.

