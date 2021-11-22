Whenever there’s a slow news day, it’s always good to know that Kodak Black will be close by with a headline-grabbing social media moment.

His latest? Stating his wish for the return of President Donald Trump in a viral tweet. “Bring Trump back,” he wrote to his millions of followers over the weekend. No context was provided for the tweet.

Kodak’s admiration for Trump probably has a lot to do with the fact he granted the rapper clemency as one of his final acts in office. Back in January, Trump commuted his sentence for his 2020 conviction for a firearms possession charge.

“I’m a real one, Trump a real one,” Kodak revealed back then, also sporting an autographed MAGA cap. “We Geminis. His birthday’s two days after mine. Pops, you know Pops, my lawyer (Bradford Cohen), I call him Pops like my daddy, know what I’m sayin’. He know Trump like that, so it’s like, Trump know what’s up.”

Kodak also explained last month that he wanted to rep Trump some more in an interview with DJ Akademiks. “I would come through for that boy. I’m embedded,” he said. “I wanna wash his hand. He looked out for me greatly. I wanna pull through for that boy. Trump, who you got pressure with?”

Kodak has been having quite a time of it on social media recently. First, he attracted backlash and bemusement for being videoed holding his mum’s butt very closely at a party. He later stuck up for a Florida man who married his goddaughter, with an age gap of 43 years.

“SMH my daddy did this same sh*t,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Left us to start another family with his goddaughter, I was about 9. But I ain’t judging nobody. To each’s own. It could be true love.”

