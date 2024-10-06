Adelaide metalheads, brace yourselves—Korn is coming!

The legendary nu-metal pioneers have just announced their only Australian headline show for 2024, set to take place at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena on Wednesday, December 4th. The highly anticipated performance will be a one-off sideshow alongside their headlining slot at Good Things Festival.

Korn’s influence on heavy music is undeniable. With a career spanning over three decades, the Bakersfield natives have sold over 40 million albums worldwide, earned two Grammy awards.

The band’s distinct blend of downtuned guitars, eerie production, and raw, emotive lyrics paved the way for a new generation of heavy acts, influencing the likes of Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, and Disturbed.

From their groundbreaking 1994 self-titled debut to their most recent album, Requiem (2022), Korn has continuously evolved, bringing fresh sounds to their signature style while staying true to their roots.

Fans can expect a mix of classic tracks like “Blind”, “Freak on a Leash”, and “Got the Life”, along with new material that showcases their continued mastery of the genre.

Korn will bring their full-throttle energy to Adelaide in what promises to be a night of heavy music mayhem. Frontman Jonathan Davis is sure to deliver his iconic bagpipe sections, while the band’s signature blend of brutality and melody will have fans headbanging from start to finish.

Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday, October 9th at 9am, with general tickets available from Friday, October at 11th, 9am ACDT. Don’t miss out on what could be the metal event of the year and register for pre-sale tickets here.

For more information on tickets and festival details, visit Good Things Festival.