Only a few days ago, nu metal icons Korn teased that they might be covering a Charlie Daniels track. Well, they have now released their version of the legendary song ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’.

After cryptically teasing on social media that they had something new in the works by posting an anagram that perfectly fit ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’, the new cover has now come to life.

Taking to Instagram, Korn revealed that they were very excited to bring to life the cover of Charlie Daniels’ legendary track ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’: “Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honour his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song.”

Available via Korn’s Bandcamp page, the cover features American rapper Yelawolf, and all the proceeds raised from the new cover will be donated to the non-profit organisation, Awakening Youth.

“Join us in supporting @Experience.Awakening.Youth’s mission, which empowers young people who have lost regular interaction with a parent to life events such as divorce, addiction, death, and more, to realize positive change in their lives and awaken the motivation to be their best selves,” the band wrote to Instagram.

Check out Korn covering ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ by Charlie Daniels: