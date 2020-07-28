Only a few days ago, nu metal icons Korn teased that they might be covering a Charlie Daniels track. Well, they have now released their version of the legendary song ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’.
After cryptically teasing on social media that they had something new in the works by posting an anagram that perfectly fit ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’, the new cover has now come to life.
Taking to Instagram, Korn revealed that they were very excited to bring to life the cover of Charlie Daniels’ legendary track ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’: “Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honour his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song.”
We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song. It is available exclusively on our official @Bandcamp page, where 100% of all proceeds are being donated to the non-profit organization, Awakening Youth. Special thanks to our boy @Yelawolf for jumping on the track with us. You can purchase your download at the link in bio. Join us in supporting @Experience.Awakening.Youth’s mission, which empowers young people who have lost regular interaction with a parent to life events such as divorce, addiction, death, and more, to realize positive change in their lives and awaken the motivation to be their best selves. More information can be found at the link in our bio. Exclusive KORN x Awakening Youth woven patches are also available in our webstore. Don’t forget we will be going live on our IG today with @LiveNation at 3PM PT to talk more about our love for Charlie, Awakening Youth, and to answer some fan questions. Set a reminder, and tune in to the live chat for a chance to win some special merch.
Available via Korn’s Bandcamp page, the cover features American rapper Yelawolf, and all the proceeds raised from the new cover will be donated to the non-profit organisation, Awakening Youth.
