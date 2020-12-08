Former Korn drummer David Silveria has revealed that he hasn’t listened to the band’s music since leaving back in 2006.

In an interview with Pierre Gutiérrez of Hablas ROCKas (via blabbermouth.net) Silveria opened up about his lack of “interest” in the Korn albums he hasn’t played on.

“I have not listened to a single song full through since I left Korn — honest to God. I’d be pulling up places in my car and on the station there would be Korn, and I would just turn it off. I can’t name one Korn song [from the albums I didn’t play on],” he said.

He continued: “No offence to Korn — I don’t hold any grudges or whatever — but I just haven’t listened to any of their music since I’ve been gone… It wasn’t out of spite or anger or anything like that. For some reason, I wasn’t interested in what they were doing. I had people tell me and describe their music and all that, but I’ve never listened to a whole song… And I definitely don’t mean that in any kind of insulting way. I just haven’t.”

As reported by blabbermouth.net, Silveria apologised last year for saying “wrong and mean” things about his former bandmates.

In an Instagram post, Silveria admitted to being “hurt” by the band welcoming guitarist Brian “Head” Welch back in 2013, without doing the same for him.

“I was immature, hurt and mad that after Head [rejoined Korn] they wouldn’t let me back in,” he said.

He continued: “Specifically, because the year before Head came back, I personally talked to Head and tried to get him to, along with me, talk to the guys about both of us going back to Korn. At that time, Head said, ‘David, you and I are good friends. But don’t call me if you are only going to try to get me to go back to Korn. I will never go back.’

“Then, less than a year later, he goes back to Korn. On our phone call, he said very negative things about Korn, which I won’t repeat. The things I said were wrong and mean. I haven’t said anything negative about Korn in years now. I have the utmost respect for the guys and an appreciation for every one of those guys,” he concluded.

Check out former Korn drummer David Silveria talking to Pierre Gutiérrez: