After nearly 30 years since their inception, Korn continues to demonstrate their versatility while staying true to their signature sound – and their latest effort, Requiem, is proof that the group show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

A follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2019 release, The Nothing, Korn’s 14th album, Requiem, marks a solid return to their musical foundations with the added benefit of more time and experience to allow the rockers to expertly fine-tune the record into 33 minutes of what could be considered the band’s most nuanced music to date.

The 9-track album, produced by Korn and Chris Collier, features the stand-out hit single ‘Start the Healing’, in addition to the previously released tracks ‘Forgotten’, which Rolling Stone described as “explosive” and ‘Lost In The Grandeur’, which dropped just a few days before Requiem’s release as a final taste of the record.

The record showcases how vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch, bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, and drummer Ray Luzier, continue to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

Born during unusual circumstances during COVID lockdown that left the group nothing but time to craft the record without restraint, it was only fitting that the album’s title alluded to the circumstances in which it was created.

“We thought of Requiem as a reference to all the people that we’ve lost through COVID and all that stuff almost as a way to remember them,” Jonathan Davis told Tone Deaf.

“There were so many different meanings for what the title meant to [each member] and it just seemed to fit. And one thing with the band, we don’t really overthink things – we feel from the gut – so that’s what we go for, and that’s where it came from.”

The added care in Requiem is palpable throughout the entirety of the record, with Davis saying the band were able to experiment with a variety of production elements in a way they hadn’t previously been able to.

“[The time] gave us the ability to take the time to mean for me to play around with six microphones,” he said. “I wanted I wanted to go full-on and really experiment and take time in working with it.”

“We also used analog equipment, and we got our own studio here in town so we could use tape because no one uses tape anymore – and all these things just added to the magic of this record.”

He added, “It’s a really amazing record, it’s short and sweet. You can just sit and listen to it. It holds your attention the whole time, and I love it.”

And while Requiem represents a whole new musical clarity for the group, the tracks remain true to Korn’s signature sound – most notably, in what makes the perfect interjection for the album’s conclusion, Davis’ infamous scat vocals that make an appearance on the closing track, ‘Worst Is On Its Way,’ serving as a throwback to their megahit ‘Freak On A Leash.’

Created during a turbulent time which saw Korn tackle a slew of hardships, including several members contracting COVID as well as Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arviz taking time out from the group to “heal” after falling back into “bad habits,” it’s easy to see where much of album’s angsty energy stems from.

Speaking of Fieldy, who didn’t appear on the album, Davis admitted that he’s unsure of how the bassist is currently faring during his hiatus.

“I hope he’s doing good, hopefully he’s doing well,” Davis said,” I mean, I don’t know. I’m hoping he’s good. But you know, he’s gonna get good when he can get good. And that’s all I can hope for him.”

He added poignantly, “You know, you can make anyone do anything they don’t want to do so. I hope that he works it out. He’s my brother, but sometimes, you know, tough love has to take over too.”

Requiem is out now.

Check out ‘Lost In The Grandeur’ by Korn: