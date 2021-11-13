Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer has updated fans on the current status of the band’s bassist, Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arviz, after he announced earlier this year he would be sitting out the band’s recent tour in order to “heal” after falling back into “bad habits”.

“Right now he’s just taking some time to kinda figure out what makes him happy and figure out his happiness and what he wants to do with his life, I guess is the best way to put it,” Munky said to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

“And make sure his mental health is at its best, because if your mental health isn’t good, or you’re not clear, you’re gonna make bad choices.

“I make an example,” he continued.

“I had my own challenges through the years, and once you get clarity, your life becomes a lot easier to manage. We’re just giving him time to, like, no pressure, just figure out what you want to do because we can still work and we can still go out and tour. But we miss him. We love the guy, and we want him to just be healthy.”

Back in July, Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch told 97.9 GRD radio station that Fieldy was doing “good” and was spending time with his family.

“I wanna say that Fieldy’s a good dad,” Welch said.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“He’s a good dude, and he has his life structured. The bad habits he talked about in the press — everyone has their issues in life. But those he’ll work on in his own way. But that dude is — I look up to him as a dad, actually. He’s had five kids. He always says, ‘I’ve got two thousand kids,’ ’cause it feels like it some days. But he’s a good dad. He’s gone through a lot, man, personally, and he just needs some time off to reflect on himself and his family. That’s it.”

“Dude, no judgment at all to anyone,” he added, confirming that the band had no ill feelings towards Fieldy and were eagerly awaiting his return to the group.

“I was the worst with addiction. So, it’s nothing like that. It’s all good vibes. There’s no negative vibes as far as no hard feelings on either side. So it’s all good, man.

“I think and Jonathan and Munky have gone 26 years with hardly any breaks, man — with a record cycle and a tour. I got eight years off, so I’m rested. And I come back. I’m hopefully looking at Fieldy like he’s just gonna take a break, man, and get recharged. So we’ll see.”

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘Freak on a Leash’ by Korn: