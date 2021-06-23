Following this news that Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu won’t be playing on the band’s upcoming tour as he takes time out from the group to work on “bad habits,” his fellow band members have penned words of support.

Fieldy announced the news that he would be taking an indefinite hiatus from the group via a social media post earlier this week.

“To all Korn fans worldwide. The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me,” Fieldy wrote.

He continued: “It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time.

“Unfortunately, you will not see me on stage with my band. I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime, I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.

“I’m thankful for all of your support, patience & understanding as we all have something that we deal with.

“Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle.”

Shortly after Fieldy’s candid announcement, the band’s official social media shared his statement, while throwing their support behind their bandmate.

“We love and support our brother, Fieldy. Health and family always comes first.”

While Korn are yet to announce Fieldy’s replacement for their 28-city tour that kicks off in August, back in 2017, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s then-12-year-old son Tye Trujillo stepped in during their South American tour after Fieldy was unable to perform due to “unforeseen circumstances.”