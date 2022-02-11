Korn has finally dropped their highly-anticipated fourteenth studio album Requiem, and it’s a testament to the group’s ability to be creatively adventurous while staying true to their signature sound nearly thirty years after their inception.

A follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2019 release, The Nothing, Requiem marks a solid return to their musical foundations with the added benefit of more time and experience to allow the rockers to expertly fine-tune the record into 33 minutes of what could be considered the band’s most nuanced music to date.

The record showcases how vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch, bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, and drummer Ray Luzier continue to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

To celebrate the release of Requiem, we take a look back at some of Korn’s most influential tracks throughout the years.

Y’all Want A Single, Take a Look in the Mirror, 2004

In classic Korn style, this track was released as a middle finger to the band’s record label at the time, who demanded the band “write a hit single”.

Ironically, the single would go on to chart on the US Mainstream Rock charts at number 23.

Of the anti-hit track, Jonathan Davis told KROQ-FM, “We were sitting there just looking at each other and we were like, ‘OK we’ve got to write this single,’ and we started laughing

“And we came up with this anti-single, which turned out great.”

Guitarist Munky added of the track: “It’s really funny when you think of it… asking a heavy band like Korn to write a ‘radio single.’ What were they thinking?!?

Fun fact: The song contains 89 usages of the word ‘fuck’, with the repeated line, “y’all want a single say fuck that, fuck that, fuck that.”

Twisted Transistor, See You On The Other Side, 2005



A testament to Korn’s ability to explore elements outside their signature sound, ‘Twisted Transistor’ marked the band’s first single following Brian Welch’s departure in 2005 and embraces a more pop-influenced, bouncier sound than its predecessors, while still including the raw vocal elements we know and love.



Narcissistic Cannibal, The Path of Totality, 2011

The second single released from the band’s tenth studio album, the track (or the entire album, rather) saw Korn explore new territory with this highly experimental record.

The band collaborated with some of the leading dubstep and electronic producers in the world, including Skrillex, Excision, Datsik, and more, showcasing the group’s fearlessness in trying new sounds and constantly reinventing themselves while remaining true to their essence.

Freak On A Leash, Follow The Leader, 1998

In a time that boy bands like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC dominated the charts, ‘Freak On A Leash’ unapologetically heralded a new rap-rock era pioneered by the band.

Exploring feelings of alienation compounded by their use of dissonance, distortion, and garbled lyrics, the track resonated so much with listeners that it became the ninth most-infringed song on the internet at the time of its release.

Speaking to FADER on the history of the legendary track, Fieldy said: “When we did that song, [we] definitely [knew] this [was] going to be one of the hits.”

He continued, “What really took it over the top was when the middle part broke down, and then Jonathan came in and started doing that weird, almost-reggae beatboxing crazy scat voice.

“That almost made the whole song, what everybody waits for. Right when that hit, we just knew that song was special.”