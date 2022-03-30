Korn guitarist Brian Welch has confirmed that the band’s tour bus was hit by gunfire in Iowa, and shared photos of the associated damage.

Fortunately, no band members were on the bus at the time of the incident.

“A couple days ago in Iowa we received a bullet to one of our buses in the middle of the night, nobody on the bus thank God, and the bullet didn’t penetrate the interior of the bus. Well, we’re back in Iowa and hoping for a better welcome tonight Des Moines?! How about bringing some Saturday night energy to a Monday night concert for your [email protected]_official,” Welch posted on his Instagram photo alongside a photo of the bullet hole.

Davenport Police Department told TMZ that they received a call at 7:41 a.m on the 25th of March regarding a vehicle that had been hit by a bullet overnight.

“A source familiar with the situation tells us the bullet pierced the exterior wall of the bus and was found inside the cabin. The saving grace here is that no one was on board at the time of the shooting,” the publication reported.

Korn are currently on a a 19-date tour around North America following the release of their new album Requiem. Lead vocalist of the band, Jonathan Davis, recently spoke about the intentions behind the album to Tone Deaf.

“I wanted I wanted to go full-on and really experiment and take time in working with it.”

“We also used analog equipment, and we got our own studio here in town so we could use tape because no one uses tape anymore – and all these things just added to the magic of this record.”

He added, “It’s a really amazing record, it’s short and sweet. You can just sit and listen to it. It holds your attention the whole time, and I love it.”

