German legends Kraftwerk are coming to Australia and New Zealand this year.

The electronic music pioneers will perform in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in November and December (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 19th at 10am local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Monday, July 17th at 11am local time.

Formed in 1970 by Ralf Huetter and Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk have become renowned for their live shows, showcasing a true “Gesamtkunstwerk” – a total work of art.

Utilising innovating techniques, synthetic voices, and computerised rhythms, Kraftwerk have been a major global influence across a variety of music genres throughout their career, from electronic to hip hop, techno to synth pop.

Kraftwerk have been putting on impressive concerts over the last decade, including acclaimed shows at Sydney Opera House, Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, Berlin’s Neue National Galerie, and Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum.

In 2014, Huetter and his former partner were honoured with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. They followed that up seven years later with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Electronic Observer.

Kraftwerk 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Monday 17 July (11am local time)

General sale begins Wednesday 19 July (10am local time)

Wednesday 29 November

TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

Lic. All Ages

Ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 1 December

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

Ticketmaster.co.nz

Monday 4 December

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 6 December

Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Friday 8 December

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 12 December

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

Ticketek.com.au