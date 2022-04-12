The music world has a new supergroup in its midsts: Krist Novoselic has joined forces with Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and several other big names to form 3rd Secret.

Consisting of Novoselic and Cameron alongside Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Bubba Dupree (from 80s hardcore outfit Void), Jennifer Johnson, and Jillian Raye, the new project dropped their self-titled debut album today.

It comes just a few months after the Nirvana legend had teased fans that he was working on new music. In a since-deleted tweet, he revealed that he was “really busy trying to finish a record.”

“In the middle of some hangups – looking for a mid-March release. Visitors to this blog have seen glimpses of “Third Secret”. But it’s a secret, so don’t tell anybody!!!” he added in the tweet. Matt Cameron had also dropped a teaser, explaining that he and Novoselic were cooking up something in the studio together.

Coming in at just under 50 minutes, the album showcases a fine mixture of wistful alternative folk and heavier alternative rock. Raye and Johnson take on dual vocals in most of the 11 songs. The album was co-produced and mixed by Jack Endino, previously renowned for his work on Nirvana’s Bleach.

It’s far too early for talk of a 3rd Secret tour just yet, but Cameron is about to embark on a North American tour with Pearl Jam next month (tickets can be found here).

There’s plenty of connections in the band. Cameron and Thayil performed together in Soundgarden, with 3rd Secret marking their release since the untimely passing of Chris Cornell in 2017. Raye also plays in Novoselic’s other group Giants in the Trees, who last released an album in 2019 with Volume 2.

3rd Secret’s debut album is out now and you can stream it below.

