Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot during an ambush on Saturday night, shortly after he was released from jail.

As the Chicago Tribune report, the rapper, 31, real name Londre Sylvester, was shot at least 64 times outside the Cook County Jail in Chicago. KTS Dre was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

KTS Dre has just been released after being fitted for an electronic monitoring and was walking to a vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” the police report said. He was shot at least 64 times.

Suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Following the shooting, police discovered 59 shell casings around the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village.

A 60-year-old woman accompanying the rapper was shot in one of her knees and hospitalised, she is in stable condition. “It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” the police report stated.

Sylvester had been released and was walking, along with the 60-year-old-women, to a car that was waiting to take them when the suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” according to authorities.

The shooting is under investigation. Police intend to look at surveillance cameras in the area for evidence.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The rapper posted $5,000 bail on Friday. He was ordered to be held on $50,000 bail on July 1st after prosecutors filed a petition for violation of bail bond against him after he failed to meet to conditions of his release in a 2020 gun case.

On Thursday, July 8th, burgeoning Inglewood rapper Indian Red Boy, real name Zerail Dijon Rivera, was allegedly murdered whilst on Instagram Live.