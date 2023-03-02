After a mammoth year of touring in 2022, acclaimed electronic producer Kučka is heading out on an Australian tour this year.

Beginning in Sydney on Friday, March 31st, Kučka – otherwise known as Laura Jane Lowther – will then visit Melbourne and Perth, with a stop at Meadow Festival in between (see full dates below). Tickets to the ‘Cry Cry Cry Tour’ are on sale now via the producer’s official website.

“After 30+ shows last year, I’m coming for my first headline tour in a looooong time,” she wrote on social media. “What songs do you want to hear?? Who should support??”

Kučka added that she’s starting a “close friends” list for people to be included in if they DM her proof of ticket purchase (or Spotify follow outside of Australia). “You’ll get cute exclusive content and first dibs on merch/announcements,” she added.

The tour is in support of the producer’s upcoming single ‘Cry Cry Cry’, which is set for release on Friday, March 24th via Soothsayer and LuckyMe/Warp (pre-save here).

The tour shouldn’t be one to miss: “My favourite voice to work with,” Hottest 100 winner Flume once declared, and Kučka has been working on some of the best electronic releases to emerge from Australia in recent years.

She released her debut studio album, Wrestling, in 2021, earning a nomination for Best Independent Dance or Electronica Album/EP at the 2022 AIR Awards.

Her energetic live shows have also seen her become a touring circuit favourite, with Kučka memorably performing at festivals like VIVID and supporting the aforementioned Flume.

Kučka 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, March 31st

Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, April 1st

Meadow Festival, Bambra, VIC

Tickets: Meadow Festival

Sunday, April 2nd

The Workers Club, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, April 6th

The Rechabite, Perth, WA

Tickets: Megatix

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.