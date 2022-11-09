Kyle Sandilands came for the ARIAs while praising Amy Shark, saying the ARIA Awards are done by “industry fools.”

Before playing Amy’s song on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the outspoken radio host saluted the singer-songwriter’s incredible journey to the top of Australian music.

“She did it tough, she did all the little venues, and she’s now a multi-ARIA winner,” he gushed, adding to his listeners that Amy nominated for Best Australian Live Act, which is voted for by the public.

Kyle then had a go at the ARIAs over the non-public awards. “So everything else is done by industry fools, so that’s why most people you hear win ARIAs you’ve never heard of them before,” he claimed. “They’re like flops from Tasmania,” he continued.

Just before Amy’s song came on, Kyle urged his listeners to “jump on the ARIA website and vote… she’s very good live.”

The radio host, of course, is a little biased: he’s on the panel of judges for next year’s Australian Idol alongside Amy, Meghan Trainor, and Harry Connick Jr.. He was previously a judge on Australia’s Got Talent and The X Factor Australia, and also served as a judge on Australian Idol from 2005 to 2009.

Kyle isn’t the only big name to blast the ARIAs recently, with Mallrat saying “f*ck you guys, you don’t get it” due to this year’s Awards allegedly being male-dominated. Mallrat missed out on a nomination, despite her debut album, Butterfly Blue, being well-received upon release in May.

The 2022 ARIA Awards will be held on Thursday, November 24th at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. The ceremony will be shown live and free in Australia on Channel 9 and 9Now, and streamed globally via YouTube.

With seven nominations, Rüfüs Du Sol lead the nominees list, joined by the likes of Amyl and the Sniffers, Baker Boy, Flume, and King Stingray (check out all the nominees here).