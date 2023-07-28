Kylie Minogue is heading to Las Vegas after all.

The Aussie pop superstar is set to become the latest big name artist to have a residency in Sin City, as per Rolling Stone.

Kylie announced in a statement that she will be the inaugural headliner at the Venetian’s new, Studio 54-inspired venue Voltaire. According to the statement, Kylie was chosen as the first headliner as “her music transcends generations.”

The singer’s first-ever US residency will begin on November 4th, shortly after the release of her 16th studio album, Tension, and tickets to the shows go on sale next month.

Voltaire is being hailed as an “artist-first” venue, with DJs, burlesque performers, and many more headline artists set to follow Kylie. The venue was designed by Derek McLane, who has worked on Broadway shows like Moulin Rouge!.

Kylie first teased the possibility of a Vegas residency during an appearance on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When Cohen cheekily asked about if her future plans consisted of a “tour or Vegas residency,” Kylie cryptically responded, “very possibly.”

Having a Las Vegas residency is a prized achievement for any music artist. As per Billboard, Garth Brooks, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and Kelly Clarkson are some of the artists currently holding court in the city.

She won’t be the first Australian to have a Las Vegas residency, though, with Keith Urban and Human Nature previously hosting their own residencies.

Much more of a household name in Australia and the UK, the incredible “Padam Padam” has been attracting more US listeners to Kylie, and the catchy dance-pop hit recently made the top of the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, becoming Kylie’s first hit on that ranking. It also became her first No. 1 on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

The pounding track will feature on the forthcoming Tension, which will arrive on September 22nd via Liberator Music/BMG.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Kylie said about her new album. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’; it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.