Kylie Minogue has officially cemented her place in Australian music history—literally.

Over the weekend, the pop icon was honoured with a star on the forecourt of Rod Laver Arena, marking 35 years since she first hit the stage at Melbourne Park.

The unveiling lined up perfectly with her trio of sold-out ‘Tension World Tour’ shows in Melbourne, adding another milestone to her legendary career.

Her new gold star sits right beneath the statue of the late Michael Gudinski, the iconic promoter who supported every one of her Australian concerts until his passing in 2021.

“It seems appropriate that MG will be watching over my star each day,” Minogue said, reflecting on the moment.

For Kylie, this one is personal.

“This is such an honour to have this in my home town,” she shared. “I wasn’t quite prepared for the gravitas of it and what it means to me and how beautiful it looks.”

Her history with Melbourne Park runs deep. Since her debut at the venue in 1990—back when it was still the National Tennis Centre—she’s played a massive 33 shows, selling 386,000 tickets along the way. And she’s had ties to the area even before that, filming part of her 1988 hit “Got To Be Certain” just across the river.

Melbourne Park CEO John Harnden highlighted the lasting impact of her career:

“Kylie has a longstanding and record-breaking association with Melbourne Park and it’s only fitting we celebrate her amazing legacy with this star, cementing her name in the history of this great destination for live events.”

But Kylie’s celebrations aren’t over yet. After Melbourne, she’s heading to Brisbane and Sydney before taking her dazzling two-hour spectacle across Asia, Canada, North America, the UK, Europe, and Latin America.